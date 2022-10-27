Breaking Through: Tri-State woman starts nonprofit to help people in need

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local woman is on a mission to spread love, faith and hope to impoverished neighborhoods throughout the Tri-State.

Charlotte Fitz is the founder of “A Sandwich and a Prayer” also known as A.S.A.P.

Every third Saturday of the month, Fitz sets up a table in a neighborhood where she sees the greatest need. She offers a meal and a prayer of encouragement.

“I love giving back. It makes me feel wonderful. When you’re down, the best thing to do is go out and be a blessing to somebody else. That’s how you come back up,” Fitz said.

She started the non-profit six years ago on her birthday.

“My husband asked me what I wanted for my birthday and I said I don’t know, and in my dream, God told me to make 100 sandwiches and give them out. He said be present and don’t expect a present. The next couple of days he was more specific. He said stand on the corner of Vine and Liberty and it’s been in existence ever since. Six years and counting,” Fitz said.

She says she’s always been a woman of faith which helped her survive a challenging upbringing, including often being placed in foster homes.

“I’ve had struggles where I can relate to people that’s down here. That’s why I come down here,” Fitz said.

Over the years she’s formed a special connection with everyone she has served.

But it hasn’t always been easy. Fitz says she almost stopped doing A.S.A.P. after her friend Christopher Eastin, who was homeless, was attacked and killed outside St. Francis Church last year.

“I’ve has times I said I can’t do it no more, but I still got up and did it. I can’t let them down. They know me now. They know me by name. They know my car. I can’t go anywhere without someone saying that’s the sandwich lady and it feels good for somebody to depend on you and rely on you. They know I’m coming,” Fitz said.

She says she hopes to come through many more neighborhoods for years to come.

Fitz says she is working toward opening a permanent kitchen to feed the homeless along with a women’s and children’s shelter to help keep families connected.

