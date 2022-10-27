Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Cincinnati revives popular ‘90′s-era litter campaign ‘Don’t Trash the ‘Nati’

Litter is for the trash can. Nineties-era nostalgia? That’s for recycling.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A decades-old public awareness campaign is making its return in Cincinnati in 2022.

If you lived in Cincinnati in the ‘90′s, you might feel some nostalgia as you remember “Don’t Trash the ‘Nati,” an anti-littering campaign from Keep Cincinnati Beautiful.

Now it’s back—with a twist.

Mayor Aftab Pureval announced the campaign’s return at City Hall alongside City Council members Liz Keating, Meeka Owens, Scotty Johnson and Mark Jeffreys as well as Keep Cincinnati Beautiful leadership.

First launched in 1998, “Don’t Trash the ‘Nati” saw a 15 percent reduction in litter, according to Pureval. “Evaluations of the previous campaign showed a positive impact on our communities’ knowledge about littering and waste management,” he said.

Now it’s been turned into a months-long, city-wide competition pitting each of Cincinnati’s 52 neighborhoods against one another.

The winning neighborhood will receive a $10,000 prize for a beautification effort. The neighborhood will also recognized during a celebration in spring 2023.

The campaign is partnering with community councils, high schools and local businesses to organize clean-up events.

“By equipping communities, by equipping residents on the ground, we can truly reach our fullest potential when it comes to taking care of the city and preventing illegal dumping and littering,” Pureval said.

The campaign will be funded by American Rescue Plan dollars Cincinnati City Council previously allocated to illegal-dumping prevention efforts.

According to city officials, 70 percent of complaints received by Public Services relate to litter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Authorities recover 10 cars from the Ohio River
Authorities have recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River in the last week. Here’s why
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
The 20-year-old Miami University student, Paul Walker Jr., admitted that he was frustrated...
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs

Latest News

Mistake leads to absentee ballots sent to wrong locations
Some Butler County absentee ballots mailed to wrong address
First responders at the scene of a serious crash on Erie Avenue Wednesday night.
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
Three men have allegedly turned themselves in after vandalizing and toppling a Jewish religious...
3 men tear down ‘sacred’ Jewish structure at Miami University’s Hillel: VIDEO
Jacorian Williams is being accused of robbing a Covington Liquor store and fleeing the crime...
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times