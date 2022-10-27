Contests
Cool and dry before Halloween weekend rain chances

Tracking some much needed rain in the tri-state this weekend
A cool Thursday will be met with a warmer Saturday ahead of rain chances for the latter half of the Halloween weekend.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Look for a dry Thursday afternoon under a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 60 degrees.

We stay dry the next few days with highs into the mid 60s Friday and upper 60s Saturday with more sun than clouds.

We finally got much needed rainfall going into the latter half of the Halloween weekend. The monthly rainfall total at CVG for October so far is 0.54″, making this October the 8th driest on record. The entire FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a “Moderate Drought” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which should come as no surprise given the lack of soaking rains.

Rain is likely Sunday from midday hours through early Monday morning. Sunday isn’t going to be the best option for trick-or-treat as rain looks to be widespread and even moderate at times. Monday will have more isolated to widely scattered showers with drier air moving in by Monday evening. Monday trick-or-treating should be okay, though we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two as the system moves out of the region.

Look for the rest of next week to dry out and warm up into the low 70s to start off the month of November!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

