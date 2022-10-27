Dentist’s new ‘do raises thousands for Breast Cancer Awareness

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and that means you’re probably seeing a lot of pink wherever you go. Now a local dentist is getting in on the spirit.

“One of our staff members was diagnosed with breast cancer and she’s in treatment,” said Dr. Ron Solomon with Cornerstone Dental Group, “And we decided to show support as a staff for her. We had these shirts made up.”

But the shirts weren’t enough for Dr. Solomon. He vowed to dye his hair pink for an entire day for every $500 in donations.

Each pink painted fingernail costs $75 each.

So far they’ve raised about $3,000 for the Susan G Komen Foundation with more donations coming in daily.

“We have a very loyal patient base and we try to do fun things and recognize it,” says Dr. Solomon, “So they’re very very supportive of what we’ve done, and likewise we are supportive of our patients.”

Dr. Solomon says they far surpassed their goal of $1000. He says that money will help with breast cancer research and getting us closer to finding a cure for cancer.

“You need money to do research. And I know over the years with all the money that breast cancer has raised it has impacted lives of women with early diagnosis and with education,” Dr. Solomon said. “Early diagnosis and self examination is very important and getting to your doctor to be monitoring your health.”

If you would like to donate so Dr. Solomon has to dye his hair even more, you can follow this link.

