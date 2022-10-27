Findlay Market accepting donations for Trick-or-Treat event Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The folks at Findlay Market want to make sure your ghosts and goblins have costumes to wear and candy to eat at their trick-or-treat event on Sunday.

They are collecting gently used or new Halloween costumes for their annual Trick or Treat at Findlay Market.

The last day to drop off a donation is Friday, Oct. 28.

Anyone who donates will receive a 10% off coupon for Market Center or $1 off a drink for Jane’s.

“We encourage people to donate gently used or new costumes, bags of candy that we can use for our Halloween event and we have just the most generous shoppers, market supporters. We have some amazing costumes that are donated,” said Kelly Lanser, Findlay Market director of communications.

As of Thursday afternoon, more than 300 costumes have been donated and more than 5,000 pieces of candy donated.

“We [Findlay Market] are so grateful for everyone who has already donated; anyone who plans on donating. Truly we couldn’t do this event without the generosity of people,” Lanser said.

Schedule of events:

10 am to 2 pm: Free costume pickup at Race Street Station

10 am to 2 pm: Decorate your own trick-or-treat bag at Race Street Station

10 am to 2 pm: Free children’s games in front of Leader Furniture

11 am to 4 pm: ETC Produce and Provisions and Makers Bakers Co. Haunted House

1 pm to 4 pm: Storytime and crafts with the Cincinnati and Hamilton County Public Library

2 pm to 4 pm: Trick-or-Treat at Findlay Market

For more details about Findlay Market and the rest of the Halloween weekend activities, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.