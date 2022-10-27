Contests
Little Miami Middle School threat under investigation

The Little Miami School district and Hamilton police are investigating an anonymous threat made...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - Little Miami Middle School received an anonymous threat Thursday, the district said in a message to families.

The threat is under investigation by law enforcement and school administration.

District officials say the middle school will be open Friday with increased law enforcement presence however, they respect family decisions on attendance.

The district says it takes all threats seriously and asks anyone with information to contact Hamilton Township police at 513-925-2525.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

