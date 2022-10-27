Meals on Wheels ‘Bust a Crust’ fundraiser gets bourbon partnership

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Meals on Wheels ‘Bust a Crust’ fundraiser usually raises money by selling donated pies but there is a new addition this year in the form of a limited edition bourbon whiskey.

You can buy the five-year-aged bourbon from Northside Distillery. Proceeds from sales will go toward the fundraiser and help seniors in need.

The one-of-a-kind bottles are available in 375 ml size for $39.99 and 750ml for $54.99. You can order the bourbon here.

“When we created Northside [Distillery Company,] it’s all about family and friendship and giving back to the community so for us, this is right in line with our mission statement - this is what we want to do this is how we have fun. these projects are so much fun,” said Aaron Haslam, CEO of Northside Distilling Company.

Meals on Wheels doesn’t just provide meals to seniors in the Tri-State. CEO Jennifer Steele says they aid in, “case management, transportation, help with grocery ordering and delivery, and one pie is enough to provide meals for a senior for a week.”

This is the third year for ‘Bust a Crust’ and in 2021, more than 3,000 pies were sold which helped more than 10,000, Steele said.

The 2022 goal is to sell 5,000 pies which would help more than 15,000 seniors in the Tri-State. You can order a selection of pies until Nov. 11.

The pies will be available for pick up on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Xavier University Alumni Center at 1507 Dana Ave.

“Who doesn’t love bourbon and pies - is there a better partnership? So when you think about that, it’s just a natural partnership not only between the two entities but also the two products,” Haslam said.

You can find information about ‘Bust a Crust’ here.

