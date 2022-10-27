Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Some Butler County absentee ballots mailed to wrong address

Mistake leads to absentee ballots sent to wrong locations
By Candice Hare
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - As Ohioans head to the polls to vote in the 2022 Midterm Election, some voters reported that their absentee ballots were mailed to the wrong location in Butler and Clermont counties.

With less than two weeks left until Election Day, a few Butler County residents noticed that their absentee ballots had the wrong return envelope.

“As I was looking to make sure all of the materials were there, I looked at the return envelope, [looked] at the address, and I thought, ‘now wait a minute, this says Clermont Board of Elections Batavia. We’re in Butler County,’” a Butler County registered voter said.

While the resident noticed the error on the return address, some Butler County ballots already arrived to Clermont County.

“I think it was probably, possibly an honest mistake, but I’m still - and I think a lot of people [are] - we’re still always suspicious,” the Butler County resident said.

According to the Butler County Board of Elections Deputy Eric Corbin, the address mistake was a “human error,” saying it affected up to 30 of the roughly 22,000 absentee ballots.

“Every vote matters, whether it’s a statewide race or not,” Corbin said. “I’ve certainly been involved in enough recounts and seen local races that are close enough that something like this could swing that vote.”

Both Butler and Clermont County Board of Elections use the same printing vendor, Graphic Village, Corbin added.

FOX19 reached out for a statement from Graphic Village, but has not heard back yet. However, Corbin says the printing vendor was notified and the mistake was fixed.

“The voters we contacted, some of them did have the correct envelope, so that was fantastic,” Cor said. “Others if they didn’t, we were able to provide them with the correct envelope.”

According to Corbin, the absentee ballots that were already sent in with the wrong return address will be valid, as Clermont County is working to retrieve them.

“Luckily this is a mistake that is able to be corrected and it’s not going to cost anybody their right to vote,” Corbin mentioned.

Voters who vote as an absentee can track their ballot at voteohio.gov/track to ensure their vote was received on time to the correct place.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
Authorities recover 10 cars from the Ohio River
Authorities have recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River in the last week. Here’s why
Jake Wagner arrives on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 to testify in the trial of his brother, George...
Jake Wagner describes massacre: ‘She looked up and made a gasping noise and then I shot her’
The 20-year-old Miami University student, Paul Walker Jr., admitted that he was frustrated...
Miami U. student threatens to go on ‘parents shooting spree’ during Family Weekend: Court docs

Latest News

'Don't Trash the 'Nati' relaunches in 2022.
Cincinnati revives popular ‘90′s-era litter campaign ‘Don’t Trash the ‘Nati’
First responders at the scene of a serious crash on Erie Avenue Wednesday night.
Multiple passengers cut out of car, driver on the run after Hyde Park crash
Three men have allegedly turned themselves in after vandalizing and toppling a Jewish religious...
3 men tear down ‘sacred’ Jewish structure at Miami University’s Hillel: VIDEO
Jacorian Williams is being accused of robbing a Covington Liquor store and fleeing the crime...
Suspected Covington robber arrested after fleeing multiple times