Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner

A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash on...
A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash on Pride Parkway in Taylor Mill earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. (WXIX) - A 50-year-old northern Kentucky man is dead he was thrown from his motorcycle in a crash earlier this week, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Joshua Smith of Covington was pronounced dead Wednesday at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.

Air Care flew him to the hospital after he was critically hurt in the early morning crash Tuesday on Pride Parkway and Blackstone Court in Taylor Mill.

Pride Parkway was shut down for several hours while police investigated.

