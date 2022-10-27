Police search for vehicle connected with Norwood shooting

Contests
Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday. It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are searching for a vehicle connected with a shooting in Norwood early Thursday.

It happened outside Smyth Automotive, 1899 Ross Avenue, shortly after 3 a.m.

A woman grazed in the arm with a bullet showed up at Norwood Police Department on Montgomery Avenue for help, according to Hamilton County dispatchers.

The suspect’s vehicle that police are searching for is described as a black, mid-size SUV with three people inside.

It was last seen at the intersection of Tennessee Avenue and Reading Road in Bond Hill, headed in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information is asked to call Norwood Police Department: 513-458-4520, or Crime Stoppers: 513-352-3040.

