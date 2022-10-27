Report: Ja’Marr Chase could be out 4-6 weeks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Bengals Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase could be out for an extended time with a hip injury.

“Bengals’ WR Ja’Marr Chase is dealing with a hip injury that is expected to sideline him 4-6 weeks and makes him a prime candidate for injured reserve, per sources. Chase visited with a hip specialist Wednesday and is seeking more answers about his injury,” Schefter tweeted Thursday evening.

The Bengals have upcoming games against the Cleveland Browns, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and again against the Browns.

If Chase is out the full six weeks, he would return Dec. 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Here's the rule for IR: "Four games have elapsed since the date (a player) was placed on the applicable reserve list."



The timeline that I listed isn't based on IR. Bengals haven't designated him for that -- yet.

NFL Media is reporting Chase does not require surgery.

Zac Taylor said in Thursday’s presser, hours before Schefter’s report, that Chase wouldn’t be at practice due to soreness.

It’s hard to imagine a bigger blow to the Bengals offense. Chase has proven to be Quarterback Joe Burrow’s most explosive target in the passing game.

He ranks fifth in the NFL in catches of 20 yards or more, second in catches for first downs and second in total targets.

Chase has put together back-to-back dominant performances. He caught seven balls for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints, including the extraordinary game-winning touchdown on a casual out route he turned into a touchdown.

He also caught eight balls for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons.

Chase went down at the end of the second quarter against the Falcons with what looked at the time to be a hip injury. Chase returned but recorded just one catch in the second half.

Here's our video from Sunday with Ja'Marr Chase grabbing his left hip.



We know he injured it in New Orleans. He practiced through it last week and played through it Sunday even after leaving the game briefly before half.

