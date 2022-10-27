School bus involved in Clermont County fatal accident

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a fatal accident in Clermont County, according to dispatchers.

The crash involving a school bus and another vehicle happened shortly before 4 p.m. on OH 222 between Big Indian and Caldwell roads in Bethel.

Dispatchers say there were no children on the bus.

No word on which school district the bus belonged to.

It’s unclear at this time if the victim was the bus driver or the driver of the other vehicle.

FOX19 NOW has a crew on the way to the scene and will bring you the latest developments online and on air.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.