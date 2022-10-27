Search underway for fleeing suspect last seen in Butler County pond

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A water search is underway right now in Butler County after a fleeing suspect jumped into a large pond but deputies didn’t see him come out, Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW.

“The male was last seen entering the water in an attempt to avoid apprehension and it is unknown if he was able to safely make it back out,” sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

It’s all unfolding on Riverside Road off Hamilton Trenton Road in St. Clair Township.

#BREAKING: Search for fleeing suspect underway in Butler County pond @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/pX337tp8GG — Jennifer Edwards Baker (@jbakerohio) October 27, 2022

Deputies responded to the area at about 5:20 a.m., according to dispatchers.

They received a business alarm drop at the old VFW Hall in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.

When they arrived, they encountered a suspect and gave chase. Deputies say he was trying to steal catalytic converters and pressure washers.

The suspect ran off and jumped into a pond that opens up and leads to Four Mile Creek, dispatchers say.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office water rescue team has been on the scene all morning searching and likely will be there most of the day, according to dispatch.

Sheriff’s officials have not yet been able to determine the man’s identity.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please call the non-emergency dispatch line at 513-785-1300.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.