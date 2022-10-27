Contests
WATCH: Colerain police officer plays backyard football with neighborhood kids

“He was pretty good, and he was really friendly.’
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Colerain police officer on Monday went beyond the call of duty to play with some kids in his community.

The officer didn’t want to receive recognition or be named, but the video is making the rounds already on social media.

Officers responded to a hit-skip crash in Northbrook Monday afternoon. After they cleared the scene, one officer approached a group of kids playing ball and asked if he could take a few snaps at quarterback.

Alyssa Jackson McCoy, 12, was one of those kids.

“I thought he was going to ask us some questions, like, ‘Did you know what happened or anything?’ But no, he just came along and played. I was like, ‘Wow, he’s actually pretty good!’”

Colerain Public Information Officer Jim Love says after a few passes, the kids gave him a new nickname.

“They referred to him as Tom Brady,” Love said. “He became the quarterback for them and played with them for a while.”

Love says he wishes officers had more opportunities to interact with the public in positive, fun ways.

“Many times, they go from one scene to another, and they get called out, and they don’t have the opportunity,” Love said. “These guys, they have children, and they have families, and they’re smart guys and smart girls. They understand.”

McCoy hopes the officer comes around again.

“He was pretty good, and he was really friendly, and I was like, ‘Hmm, I guess you should come around more.’ Like, I get it was a car crash, but he was really nice, he comforted us a lot.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

