Water rescue team responds to Butler County pond after fleeing suspect jumps in

ST. CLAIR TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A water rescue is underway right now in Butler County after a fleeing suspect jumped into a pond but deputies didn’t see him come out, dispatchers say.

It’s happening on Riverside Road off Trenton Road in St. Clair Township.

Deputies responded to the area at about 5:20 a.m.

They received an alarm drop at the old VFW Hall off Trenton Road.

When they arrived, they encountered a suspect and gave chase.

The suspect ran off and jumped into a pond that opens up and leads to Four Mile Creek.

He appeared to vanish after that. Deputies are not sure if he swam to the other side of the pond, got out and slipped away in the dark or if he drowned.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office water rescue team has been on the scene all morning searching and likely will be there most of the day, according to dispatch.

Deputies have determined so far that the man was trying to steal catalytic converters out on Trenton Road when the alarm drop came in.

