Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

‘World’s dirtiest man’ dies at 94, a few months after bathing for first time in decades

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get...
Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.(Getty Images via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An Iranian man known as “the world’s dirtiest man” was laid to rest Tuesday.

According to the country’s state media, Amu Haji, or Uncle Haji, died Sunday at 94 years old.

Haji gained international attention for refusing to bathe for decades, believing he would get sick if he did.

Despite his stance, locals treated him with respect.

A few months ago, he finally bathed.

Haji was unmarried and was buried in a city near his village.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities recover 10 cars from the Ohio River
Authorities have recovered 10 cars from the Ohio River in the last week. Here’s why
Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Coal miner and family
‘It’s mind-blowing’: Ky. coal miner in viral photo from UK game reacts to attention
A State Exhibit shows the items that were found in a bucket filled with concrete and immersed...
Pike County jury sees photos of murder weapons hidden in cement-filled buckets
A crash involving a school bus in Blue Ash Tuesday around noon.
Coroner identifies Jeep driver killed in Blue Ash crash

Latest News

A water rescue is underway right now in Butler County after a fleeing suspect jumped into a...
Search underway for fleeing suspect last seen jumping in Butler County pond
A "sold" is posted outside a single family home in a residential neighborhood, in Glenside,...
Average long term mortgage rates jump above 7% this week
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Elon Musk buying Twitter to ‘help humanity,’ he says
This image provided by the Random House Group shows the cover of “Spare,” Prince Harry's...
Prince Harry’s memoir, titled ‘Spare,’ to come out Jan. 10
An Amber Alert was issued in Pennsylvania for Zoe Moss, 6. The suspect in the abduction is...
Amber Alert issued in Pennsylvania for missing 6-year-old