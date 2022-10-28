Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

14-foot python removed from Florida neighborhood

Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.
Deputies pose with the 14-foot-long non-native Burmese python.(Collier County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPLES, Fla. (Gray News) – Deputies removed a 14-foot-long python from a Florida neighborhood Wednesday night after the snake was spotted in the bushes between two homes.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, a resident of an East Naples neighborhood called to report seeing the large snake.

When deputies arrived, they determined the snake was an invasive Burmese python and euthanized it. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission removed the carcass for disposal.

The sheriff’s office said non-native Burmese pythons have established a breeding population in South Florida.

They are known to eat endangered species such as wood storks, Key Largo woodrats, and limpkins. They even eat large animals such as alligators, white-tailed deer and bobcats.

The sheriff’s office said the pythons also compete with native predators for food, habitat and space in the area.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Bethel....
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Gregory Maue, 51, was arrested Tuesday after police say they found 18 videos of him engaging in...
Norwood man arrested after police find 18 child sex videos: court docs show
A string of decisions by North Carolina regulators means electricity consumers could be seeing...
Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs for a touchdown after a catch against...
Report: Ja’Marr Chase could be out 4-6 weeks

Latest News

Nicholas J. Veerkamp
Colerain Twp sex offender covicted of taking explicit pics of sleeping children
The billionaire has taken over the social media network.
Musk is in control of Twitter; questions remain on what he’ll do with it
FILE - Paul Pelosi, right, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of California, follows...
Assailant shouted ‘Where is Nancy?’ in Paul Pelosi attack, source says
FILE - Salman Rushdie attends the 68th National Book Awards Ceremony and Benefit Dinner on Nov....
US sanctions Iranian group that put bounty on Rushdie’s life
FILE - Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills,...
Kanye West’s account appears to be reactivated on Twitter shortly after Musk takeover