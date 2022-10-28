Contests
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder

He may face life in prison if convicted on all charges
Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on murder charges and may face life in prison if convicted.(WXIX)
By Mary LeBus and Kendall Hyde
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:54 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters.

Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a rival gang.

Police say Madaris and an unknown accomplice allegedly opened fire on Beatty in an Avondale parking lot in September 2021.

Two weeks later, Sammie was standing on a sidewalk in Evanston when Madaris allegedly shot him multiple times from the sunroof of a moving vehicle, Deters said.

The next day, Madaris allegedly fired multiple shots at Randolph also from the sunroof of a moving vehicle, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Deters says when the victim tried to flee, Madaris and another suspect chased Randolph on foot into a backyard and shot him multiple times.

In addition, Madaris was indicted on a charge of kidnapping. Deters says the teenage victim was pulled into a home because he was listening to a rival rap song.

Madaris and his group recorded themselves terrorizing the teen, the prosecutor said.

Deters says the video shows the 16-year-old and others pointing guns at the victim and yelling at him to dance and get undressed.

The teen did as he was told while sobbing with his hands over his head in an attempt to protect himself from being killed.

“When I saw [the video], I was sick to my stomach,” Deters said.

Madaris was originally charged in a Hamilton County Juvenile Court when he was 15 years old, but Judge Melissa Powers granted a motion filed by the prosecutor’s office Friday to have Madaris charged as an adult.

“Frankly, I don’t think [life in prison is] enough, but we will do everything we can to see that [he] never get[s] out of jail” Deters commented.

In total, Madaris was indicted for six counts of murder, five counts of felonious assault, three counts of kidnapping, two counts of abduction, one count each of burglary, tampering with evidence, carrying concealed weapons and obstruction of official business.

