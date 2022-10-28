Contests
17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death

The infant died a month after he was found unresponsive in East Price Hill.
(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old child.

Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17.

EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center.

CPD did not describe the nature of Ukhani’s injuries or what investigators believe caused them.

The infant died Thursday.

The same day, police charged 17-year-old Khamani Calvin-Bridges with murder.

Calvin-Bridges’ relation to the infant remains unclear.

He is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Youth Juvenile Court Youth Center.

CPD’s Homicide Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.

