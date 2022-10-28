2 victims identified after Hamilton quadruple shooting

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - One person has been identified after a shooting broke out in Hamilton Oct. 25 that killed two people, including a 3-year-old child.

Dariel Perez, 22, and Jonathan Jones, 29, were the two victims killed in the shooting on the 700 block of S. Second Street, according to the Butler County Coroner.

Officers were dispatched to the scene where they found four victims with gun shot wounds, Hamilton Police Lt. Jon Richardson confirmed.

Upon arrival, Perez was the one found dead at the scene, and the other three victims were taken to the hospital, Hamilton police explained. Jones later succumbed to his injuries Tuesday night.

Officers say the 3-year-old victim was wounded by bullet fragments.

The other victims’ conditions are unknown at this time.

Residents in the area say the two people killed were young adults in their late teens.

“They was here, they was young, they had a life, and guess what?” Juan Clemmons said snapping her fingers.

Clemmons was among those at Bailey’s Square on the south side of Hamilton Wednesday morning, where news of the shooting created a buzz.

He says he knew one of those killed well. No he’s asking for more programming to occupy at-risk young people.

“I want to see more activity for our kids,” Clemmons said. “What do our kids have to go to? Nowhere.”

S’Dory Sims, owner of Big Momma’s Market, says changes need to be made.

“I mean, it’s not doing us any good by having conversations about it,” Sims said. “Actions need to be taken.”

Big Momma’s Market is down the road from the shooting scene. Sims says those killed often came in to her store.

“This is a very sad situation that is going on right now,” she said. “I just really think that the police need to step it up a little bit more. They complain about certain things that they may be having issues with, but I mean, its a struggle for us too. It’s a real struggle.”

The Hamilton Police Department expects to be able to release more information tomorrow, which is also when we expect the coroner to release the names of the two killed in this shooting

This is an ongoing investigation.

The Hamilton Police Department asks that if anyone has information on the shooting, to contact the Investigations Division at 513-868-5811 ext. 2002..

correction: The two victims were identified as Jonathan Jones, 29, and Daniel Perez, 22, according to the Butler County Coroner.

