Bengals undecided about placing Ja’Marr Chase on injured reserve

The team has until Sunday’s game to decide.
By Brian Planalp
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Watch Taylor’s full response to the Chase situation in the embedded vide above.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor on Friday said the team has not placed star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase on the injured reserve list.

ESPN reported on Thursday Chase had suffered a significant hip injury that would sideline him 4-6 weeks and make him “a prime candidate” for injured reserve, citing unnamed sources.

Players put on the IR must miss at least four games but do not take up a roster spot, clearing the way for a stop-gap signing or the promotion of a practice squad player—in this case, feasibly Trenton Irwin.

If the Bengals do not put Chase on the IR, it could allow him to return sooner than initially believed based on the ESPN report.

But Taylor held out that the Bengals might yet put Chase on the list. The team will make that decision in the next few days, likely before the game Sunday against the Cleveland Browns.

Taylor did not clarify what kind of hip injury the wide receiver suffered. He only conceded of Chase, “He’s going to miss some time.”

Chase is expected to make a full recovery and return this season, Taylor said.

NFL Media is reported Thursday Chase does not require surgery.

The Bengals have upcoming games against the Browns, Carolina Panthers, Pittsburgh Steelers, Tennessee Titans, Kansas City Chiefs and again against the Browns.

If he is out four weeks, he would return Dec. 4 against the Chiefs.

If he is out the full six weeks, he would return Dec. 18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It’s hard to imagine a bigger blow to the Bengals offense. Chase has proven to be Quarterback Joe Burrow’s most explosive target in the passing game.

He ranks fifth in the NFL in catches of 20 yards or more, second in catches for first downs and second in total targets.

Chase has put together back-to-back dominant performances. He caught seven balls for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the Saints, including the extraordinary game-winning touchdown.

He also caught eight balls for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Falcons.

Chase went down at the end of the second quarter against the Falcons with what looked at the time to be a hip injury. Chase returned but recorded just one catch in the second half.

