Cincinnati teen charged with murder in newborn’s death

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 17-year-old Cincinnati teenager is under arrest on a murder charge in the death of a newborn baby, police announced Thursday.

First responders found the 8-week-old infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17, according to a news release from the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit.

The Cincinnati Fire Department transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Avondale, where the baby was pronounced dead Thursday.

The same day, police said they arrested the teen, Khamani Calvin-Bridges.

Calvin-Bridges’ connection to the infant remains unclear.

The teen is currently in custody at the Hamilton County Youth Juvenile Court Youth Center in Mt. Auburn and will be arraigned there at 8:30 a.m. Friday.

In the meantime, homicide detectives are continuing to investigate. They have not described Ukhani’s injuries or the cause.

Police urge anyone with information about this to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.

