Colerain Township sex offender convicted of taking explicit pics of sleeping children

Nicholas J. Veerkamp
Nicholas J. Veerkamp(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Colerain Township man is now a convicted sex offender, convicted this week of taking sexually explicit photographs of children as they slept, federal officials announced Friday.

The verdict was announced yesterday evening following a four-day trial that began Monday before Senior U.S. District Judge Michael R. Barrett.

Nicholas J. Veerkamp, 30, is detained at the Butler County Jail on a federal hold. He’s been there since Aug. 30, 2021.

He sexually exploited a 9-year-old victim and a 12-year-old victim and kept images in October 2017, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

Veerkamp sexually exploited a 9-year-old for the purpose of making child pornography.

Veerkamp created 19 images of the victim, including images in which he exposed the child’s genitals while the victim slept.

The defendant also possessed other images of minor females on his electronic devices.

Veerkamp was convicted of sexual imposition in 2016, and as a result, was required to register as a sex offender.

Sexually exploiting a minor is a federal crime punishable by a range of 15 to 30 years in prison. Possessing child pornography carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Committing a felony offense involving a minor while registered as a sex offender mandates an additional 10 years in prison consecutive to any other sentence imposed.

