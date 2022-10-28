CPS parent claims school employee used racial, homophobic slurs against son

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The parent of a Cincinnati Public Schools student says a CPS staff member used “aggressive” language in an incident caught on video.

The parent spoke on the condition of anonymity. She says it happened Oct. 13 at Woodward High School.

CPS says they cannot start an investigation until they receive a copy of the video, which the parent has not yet sent them.

Said the parent, “I’m still ready to cry as we speak here now because I know how much it affected my child and I’m still trying to uplift him and keep him going.”

In the video, the CPS employee and the student appear to get into a verbal argument that escalates into a shouting match during which the employee calls the student an n-word four times.

The employee also uses a homophobic slur, telling the student to “stop that f***** shit.”

The argument arose because the student had to sit out a few football games because he was ruled academically ineligible.

The employee appears to be trying to encourage the student to do his work and achieve, but the parent says it went too far and that the employee is bullying the students.

The parent says she spoke with the school principal the following day. She says he responded that he was going to call for a meeting.

“A couple of days ago I spoke with the principal again, and he said that he got disciplined, and the super indent was supposed to contact me, but they never have,” the parent said.

The district told FOX19: “CPS has not reviewed or received a copy of the video from the parent as requested when the school was made aware of the incident.”

CPS promised to review the video when the parent sends it and “conduct a full assessment of both employee and student behavior to determine possible discipline for all and any additional next steps.”

