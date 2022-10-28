Contests
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Three school buses crashed Friday evening on northbound Interstate 75.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. just before the Cincinnati-Dayton Road exit in Butler County.

They were Colerain High School buses taking football players to Mason Middle School for Friday night’s game, according to Mason High School Head Football Coach Brian Castner.

Castner says he spoke to Colerain’s head football coach who told him there are no serious injuries.

Eight people have been transported to hospitals from the crash, according to a West Chester Township spokesperson.

Four are at West Chester Hospital, four are at Cincinnati Children’s Liberty Campus. The spokesperson confirms all injuries are minor.

Two other Colerain buses made it to Mason Middle School and circled back to pick up the stranded remaining players.

The game will still be played, Castner says, though it may start later than planned.

No word on injuries or cause.

Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating.

FOX19 is headed to the scene. We are working to confirm information related to the crash.

This story will be updated.

