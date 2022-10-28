Contests
Crews respond to Erlanger house fire

An Erlanger house fire displaced three residents early Friday.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:44 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ERLANGER, Ky. (WXIX) - A northern Kentucky house fire temporarily displaced three residents overnight, according to fire officials.

Flames broke out just before 1 a.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Elm Street.

Fire crews said they found heavy smoke coming from the laundry room/garage/basement area.

They quickly knocked down the bulk of the blaze.

There was no significant damage to the rest of the house, they said.

The residents were displaced while the home was ventilated.

