Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

First coins minted with face of King Charles III

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.
The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.(The Royal Mint)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re in the United Kingdom, you’ll soon see a new face in your pocket.

The first coins featuring King Charles III are now being minted.

The new 50-pence coins are set to hit general circulation by Christmas, alongside a commemorative five-pound coin with a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The king’s portrait will be displayed facing the left side of the coin, a stark change to the previous 50-pence coins with the queen’s portrait facing the right side.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Bethel....
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Gregory Maue, 51, was arrested Tuesday after police say they found 18 videos of him engaging in...
Norwood man arrested after police find 18 child sex videos: court docs show
A 17-year-old Cincinnati teenager is under arrest on a murder charge in the death of a newborn...
Cincinnati teen charged with murder in newborn’s death
A string of decisions by North Carolina regulators means electricity consumers could be seeing...
Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit

Latest News

FILE - The warehouse at the Maricopa County Elections Department stores all the equipment and...
US judge in Arizona lets group monitor ballot drop boxes
Edward Jake Wagner enters the Courthouse escorted by the Star Team. The trial of George...
‘I was very good’ Jake Wagner says he grew up learning to be a criminal from his dad
FILE - Jerry Lee Lewis performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans on...
Jerry Lee Lewis, outrageous rock ‘n’ roll star, dies at 87
Shania Twain performs a medley at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft...
Shania Twain announces new album, massive global tour