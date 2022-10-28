Contests
Flames shoot through roof of Clermont County home

An overnight house fire is under investigation in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, fire officials say.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Flames shot through the roof of a home in Clermont County early Friday, fire officials say.

No one was inside when the fire broke out at about 2 a.m. in the 3500 block of Turnberry Drive in Amelia, according to fire crews on the scene.

Fire crews say they knocked it down and are continuing to investigate the cause.

The residence was recently renovated, they added.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

