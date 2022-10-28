Fleeing burglary suspect captured in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A man who jumped into a Butler County pond to avoid arrest has been captured, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said.

Sheriff Jones says deputies saw Mathias Jones, 40, of New Miami, fleeing the scene after an alarm sounded around 6 a.m. Thursday at the old VFW Hall in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road.

The sheriff says Mathias Jones was allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter off a car when deputies spotted him.

He ran across the street and then jumped into the pond, Sheriff Jones said.

Deputies and members of the Emergency Response Services searched the pond for several hours although Sheriff Jones says it was suspected Mathias Jones was able to make it out of the water safely.

Mathias Jones was arrested Friday on a warrant of breaking and entering, according to the sheriff.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones says Mathias Jones, 40, was captured Friday after he tried to avoid apprehension when he jumped into a pond. (Butler County Sheriff's Office)

