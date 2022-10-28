Hamilton County Prosecutor to discuss triple murder indictment of teen, repeat offenders

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is holding a news conference Friday to talk about the triple murder indictment of a juvenile and other murder indictments of “repeat felony offenders,” according to a news release from his office.

It starts at 11 a.m. at the prosecutor’s office Downtown. FOX19 NOW will be there and update this story on air and all our digital platforms.

The prosecutor’s office has no further details but recently a teen charged with killing three people last year was bound over from juvenile court to face charges in adult court.

Michael Madaris faces murder charges in the deaths of 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty, 39-year-old Yersellay Sammie Sr. and 16-year-old Javier Randolph.

Madaris was 15 at the time of the alleged murders.

Madaris was already in custody prior to the announcement earlier this year related to Beatty’s slaying on Sept. 27, 2021.

Police say Beatty was walking on Lexington Avenue near Reading Road in Avondale when occupants of a passing car fired shots at him. Beatty died at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Another murder suspect in that case, 16-year-old Dabloe Olagbemiro, was arrested on Nov. 19, 2021.

Sammie was shot on Oct. 12, 2021 in on Montgomery Road near the Interstate 71 overpass in Evanston. He died upon arrival at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say.

Randolph died the next day, on Oct. 13, 2021, after he was shot on Jonathan Road just a quarter mile from where Sammie was shot.

Randolph, a student at Western Hills University High School, was walking home from school when he was shot, according to Pastor Peterson Mingo with CPD’s “God Squad.”

Another murder suspect in that case, 20-year-old Dezeon Jones, was arrested on March 8, 2022.

