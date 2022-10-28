Jake Wagner’s cross-examination continues as his lawyer fights defense request for his file, notes

WAVERLY, Ohio (WXIX) - George Wagner IV’s attorney is questioning his brother under oath on the witness stand again as the Pike County massacre trial resumes Friday.

George Wagner IV’s attorney, Richard Nash, subpoenaed Jake Wagner’s attorney to appear at 9 a.m. Friday before Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering.

The subpoena orders the attorney, Gregory Myers of Columbus, to “bring your file and interview notes of Edward (Jake) Wagner concerning the involvement of him and his co-defendants in the homicides” in the case against Jake Wagner.

Reached for comment on the phone Thursday, Myers declined to comment. He filed a motion to quash the subpoena.

George Wagner’s lawyer, Richard Nash of Chillicothe, did not respond to a call for comment.

Court proceedings started about an hour late Friday while both brothers’ defense attorneys, the prosecutors and the court reporter met privately with the judge in chambers.

When they emerged just before 10 a.m., the judge did not explain the reason for the delay or sesssion in chambers.

He brought court to order with the jury coming in and Jake Wagner taking the stand.

Lawyers have attorney-client privileges to keep information like client notes and files private, according to FOX19 NOW’s legal analyst, former Hamilton County Prosecutor Mike Allen.

Attorneys usually don’t even bother to make these types of requests due to that exemption because they will be denied, he said.

Jake Wagner’s cross-examination began two days ago, on Wednesday afternoon, once Special Prosecutor Angela Canepa wrapped up her questioning. He testified off-camera for the state over about 2.5 days.

Jake Wagner his brother George Wagner IV and their parents, Billy Wagner and Angela Wagner, were all indicted on eight counts of aggravated murder and several other charges in the execution-style killings of eight members of the Rhoden and Gilley families on April 21-22, 2016.

The Wagners are accused of planning the execution-style murders for months so Jake Wagner would have sole custody of his daughter, Sophia, born in 2015 to one of the victims, Hanna May Rhoden, 19.

The other victims are her father, Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their sons: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah “Hazel” Gilley, 20.

George Wagner IV is the first member of his family to go on trial. He and his father are continuing to fight the charges.

Jake Wagner, 28, and his mother, 52, pleaded guilty to their roles last year.

He has apologized and led investigators to the weapons and vehicles used in the killings.

As part of their plea deals, they must testify against George Wagner, 31. It’s also expected mother and son will testify against Billy Wagner, 51, during his trial next year.

In exchange, prosecutors have dropped the possibility of the death penalty and Jake Wagner has agreed to a sentence of eight life sentences without parole.

“We are fully satisfied,” Jake Wagner’s lawyer said at his April 2021 plea hearing. “He knows he’s going to die in prison without any judicial relief.”

On cross-examination this week, George Wagner’s attorney, John Parker, told Jake Wagner: “You got the best plea deal in the state of Ohio.”

According to the confessions of Jake Wagner and his mother, both his mother and George Wagner IV did not shoot any of the victims, court records show.

Angela Wagner was not present when the slayings occurred, and the murder charges against her were dropped when she pleaded out.

Jake Wagner testified this week that he and his father did all the shooting after the family plotted and planned the killings for months.

He said he had to talk his mom and brother into it.

His father pulled their vehicle over to the side of the road as the three Wagner men headed to the victim’s trailers the night of April 21, 2016.

He asked his youngest son if he really wanted to go through with it and Jake Wagner told his dad he did, according to his testimony Wednesday.

Jake Wagner shot and killed five of the victims, including the mother of his child, and shot and wounded a sixth, her father Chris Rhoden Sr., according to his confession and his testimony.

His testimony also indicates he did not shoot two of the victims, Kenneth Rhoden, and Gary Rhoden, and his father did.

His brother, George Wagner IV, didn’t fire a single shot, Jake Wagner confirmed on the stand under cross-examination.

“George went with you to protect you from your father?” his attorney asked Jake Wagner on the stand Wednesday.

“Yes.”

In fact, Jake Wagner told the jury, his brother froze when it came time for him to shoot one of the victims, Chris Rhoden Sr.

“I told him to shoot but he didn’t,” Jake Wagner testified.

So he said he took his brother’s SKS rifle from him, “panicked and just started shooting randomly.” He said he hit Chris Rhoden Sr. once as he stood by the door of his trailer.

Jake Wagner said he only shot Chris Rhoden Sr. one time.

In all, Chris Rhoden Sr. was shot nine times, according to earlier testimony from Hamilton County’s deputy coroner.

Jake Wagner also testified at length that his brother helped him and their parents plan the massacre, buy items for it and then hide the evidence after.

The judge has refused to dismiss eight counts of aggravated murder against George Wagner IV even though he didn’t fire a shot.

Prosecutors say he can and should be convicted of the murder charges because he conspired with his family to kill the victims and actively participated in the planning and cover-up.

