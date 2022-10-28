Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood woman is charged with murder in connection with the death of her 5-month-old daughter, court documents say.

The criminal complaint says Rebecca King “purposedly caused the death” of Lilly Johnson on Oct. 8

The complaint goes on to say that Lilly died “by means of blunt impact”.

King is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

No bond has been set.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.