Mother says son slain by ‘ruthless kids’ over rap song

Treshawn Smith was shot to death in Lockland last Saturday.
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WXIX) - The mother of a man killed last weekend says she does not want “street justice” to decide her son’s case.

Treshawn Smith, 20, died after the shooting at Elm Street and Wyoming Avenue in Lockland on Saturday afternoon.

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office and Lockland police are investigating the case.

“You couldn’t have paid to me think this would ever happen to him, ‘cause he is not this type of kid to be here in these streets,” Evvie Smith said. “To get shot, it’s just not him.

Evvie is still processing her son’s death.

“This is how ruthless these kids have become,” she said. “It’s awful.”

Evvie says her niece was the one to tell her the news.

“[She] called me and said, ‘Aunt Evvie, you need to get down here right now. Tre has been shot.’ And I said, ‘Tre? No... Not Tre.’”

A memorial of candles and balloons sits at the scene of the shooting.

Evvie says her son’s death could have been over a rap song he came up with months ago.

“It’s just a senseless, senseless, senseless crime,” she said. “Whoever did this to him has a demonic spirit and needs to be prayed for. That’s all that I pray for.”

Evvie and those close to her son will hold a peace march near where he was shot on Saturday.

“I do not want any any street justice,” she said. “No I do not. All I want is for the person who did this to my son to be brought to justice. This is the only thing that I want.”

There is a reward in Treshawn’s case.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

You can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

