Pair charged in murder of Cincinnati man before his infant child

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two men are behind bars accused in the shooting death of a man who at the time was standing in front of his child.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters on Friday announced grand jury indictments against Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26.

At the time of the shooting, both Coleman and Dailey were out on bond for pending felony charges, and both were required to wear electronic ankle monitoring units, or EMUs.

“This case is the prime example,” said Deters, “of the current and repeating failures in our criminal justice system.”

The shooting happened on June 19 at a park on Carll Street in North Fairmount.

Dailey and Coleman drove to the park with a third suspect who remains unidentified, per Deters.

Coleman and the third suspect allegedly got out of the car, approached Gray and fired multiple shots, at least one of which struck and killed Gray.

Gray was standing in front of his infant child at the time, according to Deters.

Coleman and the third suspect returned to Dailey’s car and fled the scene, the prosecutor says.

“A man was murdered in front of his infant child by two men who should have never been on the street,” Deters remarked. “This has to change.”

At the time of the shooing, Coleman had four pending felony indictments with charges including fentanyl trafficking and gun possession.

An arrest warrant was issued for Coleman on May 5 after he cut his ankle monitor. That warrant remained active on June 19. His whereabouts were unknown to police at the time.

Dailey had three pending felony indictments on similar charges. He had not cut off his ankle monitor and was still being monitored at the time of the shooting.

“Electronic Monitoring Units do not work,” Deters said. “They are not sufficient to protect the public. The fact that these two were able to repeatedly flaunt the rules of the court and continue to be released is insanity.”

Coleman was arrested Oct. 6 and Dailey was arrested Oct. 18.

They remain at the Hamilton County Justice Center on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and weapons possession under disability.

