Police: Drunk driver crashes into Cincinnati fire engine out on emergency run

Without any spare engines in Cincinnati, the fire department will have to make do with the damaged one.
By Ken Baker
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say a man was drunk when he crashed into a Cincinnati Fire Department engine heading out on an emergency.

Allen Douglas, 42, faces charges of OVI and driving on a suspended license.

The engine had just departed from CFD Fire Station 24 for a reported fire Tuesday.

Officials say the fire was not life-threatening, but separate crews had to handle that run after the crash on Glenway Avenue.

Matt Aleter, president of Cincinnati Firefighter’s Union Local 48, says Douglas was the only driver not to make way for an emegency vehicle.

“They were attempting to move around traffic and go left,” Aleter said. “The vehicles were stopped, and when they went left, the vehicle went in front of them.”

A crash report says Allen was behind the wheel. It says after crashing into the fire truck, Douglas ran from the car.

Police arrested Allen walking the streets allegedly intoxicated.

The engine had to be taken out of commission. Another engine was dispatched for the run.

‘We’re no different than the rest of the public in that you’re being subject to the supply chain,” Aleter said. “And when you’re talking about custom fire trucks, you can’t just go down to the local dealer and pick up a fire truck.”

The damage to the engine is not extensive, and it will be operable on future calls. However the front pump, which hooks up to the hydrant, is broken.

Aleter says there are no spare fire trucks or engines right now in Cincinnati.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

