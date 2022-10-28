Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Warming up into the weekend ahead of Sunday rain

Most Halloween festivities will be dry, though indoor plans should be made on Sunday and Monday morning
Showers arrive Sunday mid-morning and continues through Monday morning. Showers decrease in coverage Monday afternoon.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Clouds move out Friday with sunshine during the afternoon. Expect light easterly winds as highs rise into the mid 60s.

Sunshine continues on Saturday with some high-thin clouds arriving Saturday afternoon and highs in the upper 60s.

The monthly rainfall total at CVG for October so far is 0.54″, making this October the 8th driest on record, so far. The entire FOX19 NOW viewing area is under a “Moderate Drought” according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which should come as no surprise given the lack of soaking rains.

Rain is likely Sunday from midday hours through early Monday morning. Sunday isn’t going to be the best option for trick-or-treat as rain looks to be widespread and even moderate at times. Monday will have more isolated to widely scattered showers with drier air moving in by Monday evening. Monday trick-or-treating should be okay, though we can’t rule out an isolated shower or two as the system moves out of the region.

Total rainfall amounts Sunday through Halloween Monday will be between 0.10″ and 0.50″ with the highest rainfall totals in southern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Look for the rest of next week to dry out and warm up into the low 70s to start off the month of November!

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Bethel....
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Gregory Maue, 51, was arrested Tuesday after police say they found 18 videos of him engaging in...
Norwood man arrested after police find 18 child sex videos: court docs show
A string of decisions by North Carolina regulators means electricity consumers could be seeing...
Who qualifies for Duke Energy’s $500 bill credit
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs for a touchdown after a catch against...
Report: Ja’Marr Chase could be out 4-6 weeks

Latest News

Tracking showers moving in on Sunday afternoon.
Dry start to Halloween weekend, but showers move in Sunday
Frank Marzullo joined the FOX19 NOW morning team in August 2007.
Sunny & Near Normal Friday
Friday Forecast Video Update
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Aerial view of fall's changing colors at Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha
Next Rain Chance: Sunday, Ending Monday