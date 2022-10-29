Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond. (Source: KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Iowa has come to an end.

KCRG reports investigators located the boy’s body Friday night in a pond in Buchanan County.

Officials said the child was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday at about 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his home.

Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area before confirming the boy’s body was located at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday in a nearby pond.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
A 17-year-old Cincinnati teenager is under arrest on a murder charge in the death of a newborn...
Cincinnati teen charged with murder in newborn’s death
Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on murder charges and may face life in prison if convicted.
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
Edward Jake Wagner enters the Courthouse escorted by the Star Team. The trial of George...
‘I was very good’ Jake Wagner says he grew up learning to be a criminal from his dad
Wrong-way driver charged in crash that killed Villa Hills woman
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher

Latest News

Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea
FILE - Gerald Stern speaks to the audience during the National Book Awards in New York...
Gerald Stern, prize-winning and lyrical poet, dies at 97
President Joe Biden arrives to cast his vote during early voting for the 2022 U.S. midterm...
Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms
Michaels is offering free online classes for kids to create family-friendly projects.
Michaels offering 12 days of free holiday craft workshops for kids