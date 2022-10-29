Contests
Fairfield Lead the Fight raises money for staffer fighting cancer

By Ashley Smith
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 8:48 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A local school hosted a fundraiser that was both fun and educational today. It’s called “Fairfield Leads the Fight.” It happens each year at the Fairfield Freshman School. The event benefits one staff member who is fighting cancer.

“We just want to try to raise as much awareness and money as possible,” explains Fairfield Freshman School Principal Michael Berkemeier, “Each year we do very well depending on the situation. Last year was one of our principals in the district and it was the most we had raised. We raised over $10,000.”

This year the proceeds will go to Donna Wolfe. She works at the elementary school and was diagnosed with stage 4 spleen cancer. Science and health classes have been focused on studying this type of cancer to get familiar with the meaning behind the fundraiser.

The money is raised through a bake sale, t-shirt sales, games and more.

“It’s just a fun event that helps everyone to raise money for this woman who has cancer and might need some help paying for things,” says student Troy Alsip, “And make a fun little event out of it and people enjoy it.”

Berkemeier says this is a way to get the kids to learn and have fun at the same time.

“It’s both educational and fun. It’s meant to allow them to do some research and learn about the different types of cancer as well as create a fun atmosphere where it is that carnival type setting. They get a chance to socialize.”

The bake sale was the highlight for student McKenzie Duggins.

“I’m in the class that made it, cooking class, and we made all that stuff for it,” says Duggins, “So it’s good to eat it now. We were making it all week and we couldn’t eat nothing so now we can eat it.”

The goal this year is to raise $15,000 and surpass last year’s record. No matter how much money is collected.. this was a win win for the students who had a good time, and for Wolfe who will benefit from the students generosity.

