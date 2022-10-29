Judge sets $100K bond for woman accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -On Saturday, a Hamilton County Judge set a $100,000 bond for a Norwood woman accused of murdering her 5-year-old daughter.

According to a criminal complaint, Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lilly Johnson on Oct. 8.

The complaint says that Lilly died “by means of blunt impact.”

It is unclear what led up to the death of her 5-month-old.

Police are still investigating.

Jail records show King is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is facing one count of murder.

