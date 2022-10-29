Contests
Kentucky participates in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the DEA, is happening across the country on Saturday, Oct. 29.(Source: WBTV file photo)
By Mary LeBus
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - In a national effort to help end drug abuse in the U.S., Kentuckians were encouraged to participate in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

People interested in the nationwide event could drop off their unwanted medications between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at one of the multiple locations designated.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear was a major advocate for the national event, especially since Kentucky reached a record high of 2,250 Kentuckians that died from drug overdose last year, according to the Department for Public Health commissioner Dr. Steven Stack.

“We must take every step possible to lower the amount of drug overdose deaths in Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an easy opportunity for all Kentuckians to do their part in ensuring that prescription drugs are not able to be misused or abused.”

According to the Commonwealth’s 2021 Overdose Fatality Report, a few contributing factors that led to an increase in overdose deaths were the rise in fentanyl and the “indirect effects” of the pandemic.

The Kentucky ODCP reported that 90% of overdose deaths involve some form of an opioid, and fentanyl was found in more than 70% of those cases in the state and nationwide.

Each year, the state participates in the DEA’s event where they collect hundreds of thousands of pounds of medications, Executive Director of the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy Van Ingram explained.

“Kentucky, let’s work together again this year to save our children, neighbors, friends and loved ones by safely emptying our medicine cabinets of prescriptions that could cause overdoses if used improperly,” Ingram said.

For Kentuckians who did not get to participate in this year’s event, Beshear encourages them to dispose of their prescriptions by going to one of 193 drug disposal locations.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

