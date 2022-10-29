Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man pleads guilty to killing college student 14 years later: ‘A lot of broken hearts here’

A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany Zimmermann. (Source: WISC, FAMILY HANDOUT, CNN
By Naomi Kowles
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WISC) - After more than 14 years, a Wisconsin family finally has some closure.

David Kahl admitted in court Thursday that he killed Brittany Zimmermann.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison student was found dead inside her apartment in 2008.

Kahl was a previous person of interest but wasn’t arrested for the murder until 2020. He was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal.

“How technology has moved forward in forensics, I think that ended up being key,” said Madison Police Det. Daniel Nale.

In court, Kahl’s attorney explained what happened that day in 2008.

While running a door-to-door scam in the neighborhood, Kahl stopped at Zimmermann’s home. High on drugs and paranoid, he lost it when he saw her on the phone.

Zimmermann’s fiancé would find her later stabbed and strangled.

“It was much more about him letting go of a secret and ensuring that he provided closure to all of the people who spent a lot of time, energy, and emotion,” said defense attorney Ben Gonring.

However, for the family, they say their heartbreak is hardly over.

“I’m glad he feels he has a free conscience at this point, but we have nothing but pain as a family. We have daily reminders, and we’ve had nothing but torture for 14 and a half years,” said Kimberly Heeg, Zimmerman’s aunt.

Kahl was already in prison for a different crime when he was charged with Zimmermann’s murder.

“When you take someone’s life, you take a lot of other people’s lives too. There’s a lot of broken hearts here,” said Dane County Circuit Court Judge Chris Taylor.

The defense requested Kahl start his life sentence immediately because the prison system can treat his health issues better than jail.

Copyright 2022 WISC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
A 17-year-old Cincinnati teenager is under arrest on a murder charge in the death of a newborn...
Cincinnati teen charged with murder in newborn’s death
Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on murder charges and may face life in prison if convicted.
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
Edward Jake Wagner enters the Courthouse escorted by the Star Team. The trial of George...
‘I was very good’ Jake Wagner says he grew up learning to be a criminal from his dad
Wrong-way driver charged in crash that killed Villa Hills woman
Driver charged in wrong-way crash that killed beloved NKY teacher

Latest News

Ex-soldier found guilty of murder, sentenced to life in prison
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, organized by the DEA, is happening across the...
Kentucky participates in ‘National Prescription Drug Take Back Day’
A man has pleaded guilty to the 2008 murder of University of Wisconsin-Madison student Brittany...
Man pleads guilty 14 years after college student death
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Officials: 146 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea