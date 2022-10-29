Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT

Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime. Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 in the first half and overcame a 75-point first half by the Celtics to earn its fourth straight win. It was LeVert’s best game since joining the Cavs at the trade deadline last season but because of injuries never figured out his role. His previous high for Cleveland was 32 points last season against Dallas. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece. The Celtics shot 51% against the NBA’s second-rated defense, but also had 19 turnovers.
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) goes in for a dunk over Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) goes in for a dunk over Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)(Winslow Townson | AP)
By KYLE HIGHTOWER
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime. Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 in the first half and overcame a 75-point first half by the Celtics to earn its fourth straight win. It was LeVert’s best game since joining the Cavs at the trade deadline last season but because of injuries never figured out his role. His previous high for Cleveland was 32 points last season against Dallas. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece. The Celtics shot 51% against the NBA’s second-rated defense, but also had 19 turnovers.

Most Read

Deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Bethel....
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
Johnny Depp in Owensboro
Johnny Depp visits Owensboro
Gregory Maue, 51, was arrested Tuesday after police say they found 18 videos of him engaging in...
Norwood man arrested after police find 18 child sex videos: court docs show
A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
A 17-year-old Cincinnati teenager is under arrest on a murder charge in the death of a newborn...
Cincinnati teen charged with murder in newborn’s death