Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Next Rain Chance: Sunday Morning, Ending Monday Evening

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Both Saturday and Sunday will be chilly to cool during the mornings and warm during afternoon

The weather stays dry Saturday but Sunday looks wet.

Rain is likely Sunday beginning 8am - 9am with scattered showers lasting into Monday evening. At this point I would recommend you be ready for wet trick-or-treating Sunday and Monday.

Look for the rest of next week to dry out and warm up into the low 70s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash involving at least one school bus on Interstate 75 North Friday evening.
3 school buses carrying high-school football players crash on I-75
A 17-year-old Cincinnati teenager is under arrest on a murder charge in the death of a newborn...
Cincinnati teen charged with murder in newborn’s death
Deputies are investigating a fatal crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Bethel....
1 dead, 1 seriously hurt after school bus crash in Clermont County
Edward Jake Wagner enters the Courthouse escorted by the Star Team. The trial of George...
‘I was very good’ Jake Wagner says he grew up learning to be a criminal from his dad
Michael Madaris, 16, was indicted on murder charges and may face life in prison if convicted.
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder

Latest News

Aerial view of fall's changing colors at Heckrodt Wetland Reserve in Menasha
Next Rain Chance: Sunday Morning, Ending Monday Evening
Friday Night/Saturday Morning Forecast
Friday Night/Saturday Morning Forecast
Friday Evening Forecasts
Friday Evening Forecasts
Tracking showers moving in on Sunday afternoon.
Dry start to Halloween weekend, but showers move in Sunday