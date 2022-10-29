Next Rain Chance: Sunday Morning, Ending Monday Evening

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Both Saturday and Sunday will be chilly to cool during the mornings and warm during afternoon

The weather stays dry Saturday but Sunday looks wet.

Rain is likely Sunday beginning 8am - 9am with scattered showers lasting into Monday evening. At this point I would recommend you be ready for wet trick-or-treating Sunday and Monday.

Look for the rest of next week to dry out and warm up into the low 70s.

