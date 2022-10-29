Robert De Niro movie “Wise Guys” to film in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A new Robert De Niro film will be shot in Cincinnati, according to a casting call that went out Friday.

This is the first confirmation that “Wise Guys,” directed by Barry Levinson (“Wag the Dog” and “Rain Man”), will be filmed in the Queen City.

Variety reports that De Niro will be playing opposite himself in the movie.

The casting crew is looking for extras in the Cincinnati area, specifically of Italian descent, according to Casting Director D. Lynn Meyers.

“Wise Guys” is about the Italian-American mob bosses Vito Genovese and Frank Costello, who ran two separate crime families. In 1957, Genovese attempted to assassinate Costello but failed, according to IMDB.com

Nicholas Pileggi, a co-writer on Martin Scorsese’s film “Goodfellas,” is writing the screenplay.

FOX19 NOW is working to determine when filming will start and which spots will appear on the big screen.

