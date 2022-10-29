UCF Knights beat No. 19/20 UC Bearcats, end Cincinnati’s AAC winning streak

ORLANDO, Fla. (ENQUIRER) - The No. 20/19 (Associated Press/coaches polls) University of Cincinnati football team (6-2, 3-1) allowed 258 yards and three touchdowns on the ground and fell to Central Florida 25-21 in front of a sold-out crowd Saturday inside UCF’s FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The loss snapped the Bearcats’ 19-game AAC winning streak. UC hadn’t lost in conference play since Dec. 7, 2019 (AAC title game against Memphis).

After both teams stalled on their opening drives, the Knights knifed through the Cincinnati defense and set up a 31-yard field-goal try on fourth-and-7. UC linebacker Deshawn Pace blocked the kick but was offsides. UCF then moved up 5 yards and netted a 26-yard kick to take an early 3-0 lead.

The Knights then went up 10-0 after the Bearcats allowed a 26-yard gash by UCF running back RJ Harvey.

With graduate defensive lineman and team captain Jabari Taylor sidelined with an injury, Cincinnati surrendered 120 rushing yards in the opening quarter. UCF dual-threat quarterback John Rhys Plumlee had a 19-run during that stretch.

The Bearcats, led by quarterback Ben Bryant, managed just 30 yards of total offense through a quarter of play.

Bryant finally found some rhythm in the second. The senior hurler led a 10-play, 65-drive that included Bryant linking up with wide receiver Jadon Thompson for a 32-yard gain down the left sideline and Bryant throwing a 21-yard rope through the Knights defense to receiver Tre Tucker.

But the Bearcats stalled in the red zone and had to settle for a 33-yard field goal by Ryan Coe to make it 10-3 with 9:19 to play before halftime.

The game took a scary turn on the ensuing drive. Plumlee scrambled to his left for nine yards before Cincinnati cornerback Arquon Bush laid a big hit on Plumlee as he was headed out of bounds. Plumlee, who appeared knock helmets with Bush on the play, rose to his feet and then stumbled to the ground on his way back to the huddle. Plumlee was ushered off the field and never returned. Sophomore backup Mikey Keene led UCF the rest of the way.

Plumlee completed seven of his 11 passes for 71 yards and carried the ball seven times for 26 yards.

Bryant managed to lead the Bearcats back into the red zone before halftime, but again the offense stalled. Cincinnati settled for another 33-yard field goal by Coe to pull within 10-6 at the break.

The Bearcats converted just two of eight third-downs and managed just 12 rushing yards in the first half.

Penalties continued to plague Cincinnati. The defense had a chance to get off the field early in the third quarter, but defensive lineman Eric Phillips jumped offsides on fourth-and-1. Fortunately for the Bearcats, the Knights fumbled in the red zone and UC linebacker Deshawn Pace collected the loose ball at the 2-yard line.

But the offense again was unable to capitalize. Bryant was sacked in the end zone for a safety. and UCF extended its lead to 12-6 with 7:52 to play in the third.

Cincinnati’s offensive struggles continued, but so did UCF’s. Then Bryant finally ended the Bearcats’ touchdown drought.

Bryant led a 10-play, 84-yard drive that ended with him finding Josh Whyle for a 14-yard score. The touchdown put Cincinnati ahead 13-12 with seven seconds left in the third (its first lead of the day). It also marked the 15th of Whyle’s career, the most by a tight end in program history.

UCF then milked the clock. The Knights strung together their longest drive of the day – a 13-play, 77-yard drive that took nearly six minutes off the clock. UCF gained 55 yards on the ground during the drive and capped it with a 3-yard score by running back Isaiah Bowser to go up 18-13 with 4:36 left. Their two-point conversation failed.

Bryant and the offense countered with a massive drive of its own. The Bearcats marked 75 yards in seven plays, including a 39-yard run by Ryan Montgomery to give Cincinnati the 19-18 advantage at the 3:04 mark. Then Bryant found Tyler Scott who caught a two-point conversion with one hand. It was Scott’s first action since suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter against South Florida on Oct 8.

It took UCF all of 2:16 to retake the lead. The Knights drove 75 yards, and Harvey ran from 17 yards out for the game-winning score with 48 seconds left. Harvey finished with career highs in carries (18), yards (84) and touchdowns (two).

Cincinnati returns to Nippert Stadium on Nov. 5 to host Navy.

This story was written by our media partners at The Cincinnati Enquirer.

