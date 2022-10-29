Contests
Rain arrives Sunday afternoon, could dampen trick-or-treaters Sunday night

Sunday will start off with cloudy skies, but showers move in Sunday afternoon
Clouds increase ahead of rain that arrives Sunday afternoon and evening, lingering into Halloween Monday.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Saturday at CVG had a morning low of 42° and an afternoon high of 69°, making for a warm day with high thin clouds moving in the late afternoon and evening hours.

Saturday night will have variably cloudy skies with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Sunday starts off mostly cloudy to overcast skies, but dry for the morning hours. Rain will have to overcome dry air and won’t reach the surface until the afternoon hours in the FOX19 NOW viewing area, becoming more widespread in the evening. Afternoon highs will reach the low-to-mid 60s.

Rain will be likely overnight Sunday into Halloween Monday morning, making for a wet morning commute. Expect rain to taper in the afternoon to become only isolated in nature, so most trick-or-treat festivities should be okay on Halloween night, but have an umbrella near in case of an isolated shower. Highs on Monday will be in the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Total rainfall amounts will vary between 0.10″ and 0.50″ with the rainfall being fairly light for most of the time, though pockets of moderate rain could be possible on Sunday night.

Can’t rule out a stray shower on Tuesday; otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday, though drier ahead of a warm up that will bring highs in the upper 60s and low 70s heading into the weekend.

