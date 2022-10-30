Contests
1 person hospitalized after shooting, crash in St. Bernard, deputies say

One person was shot in St. Bernard Sunday morning, according to deputies.
One person was shot in St. Bernard Sunday morning, according to deputies.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting and a crash happened in St. Bernard early Sunday morning, according to Hamilton County deputies.

Deputies say the driver crashed into a utility pole around midnight on Vine near Orchard Streets causing several power outages.

That person was also shot and taken to UC Medical Center, deputies said.

The extent of the injuries is unknown at this time.

It is unclear if the shooting or the crash happened first.

Police have not stated if they have a suspect.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

