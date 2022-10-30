Contests
19-game AAC winning streak snapped, UC’s first AAC loss since December ‘19

(Cincinnati Enquirer)
By Joe Danneman
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (WXIX) - The two best programs in the conference tied for the longest win steak in the American Athletic Conference after playing a nail-biting game Saturday afternoon.

The University of Central Florida defeated the University of Cincinnati 25-21 after scoring a touchdown in the last minute of the fourth quarter.

That snaps the Bearcats’ nineteen-game conference winning streak, which means UC will now leave the AAC tied with UCF for the longest winning streak in conference history.

This was UC’s first conference loss in nearly three calendar years, and 1,057 days since the Bearcats lost to Memphis in the American Conference championship game.

UC now drops to 6-2, which might also drop them from the conversation of the top group of five teams and the guaranteed spot in a New Year’s Six bowl.

The Bearcats can still win a third straight conference championship. They are one of three one-loss teams in the conference - one game behind Tulane who is yet to lose a conference game.

UC will play Tulane at Nippert in the final game of the regular season.

The next game UC will play is against Navy at Nippert Stadium Saturday.

