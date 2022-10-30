Contests
“Baby, please wake up:” 911 calls released of mother accused of murdering 5-month-old

Rebecca King is accused of causing the death of her 5-month-old daughter, according to the...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police released the 911 calls of a mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter.

Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint.

During the 911 call, King is heard saying, “Baby, please wake up” and “Come on Lily, come on,” while on the phone with police.

According to an incident report, medics responded to Cathedral Avenue for an infant-non-breather. The report says they did not take anyone to the hospital.

Lily died “by means of blunt impact,” the complaint reads.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.

A Hamilton County Judge set King’s bond at $100,000 on Saturday.

Jail records show King is held at the Hamilton County Justice Center and is facing one count of murder.

Police are still investigating.

