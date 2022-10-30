Cleveland Browns willing to grant Kareem Hunt’s trade requests, sources say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Running Back Kareen Hunt’s trade request may be accepted by the Cleveland Browns, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Currently in the final year of his contract, Hunt, 27, is seeking a new deal.

Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt’s trade request:https://t.co/VtyLeyu13o — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022

NFL insider James Palmer reported that Hunt requested to be traded by the Browns back in August, but was denied.

In a report Sunday morning, Schefter said the Browns would accept a fourth-round draft pick in a trade involving Hunt, or higher compensation than the compensatory pick they would get in 2024.

The Browns are 2-5 heading into their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

